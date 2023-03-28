Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice will not be charged with third-degree assault for allegedly kicking a sheriff’s deputy during a March 10 incident.
In a memo issued Tuesday, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Curtice was intoxicated and in the midst of a mental health crisis, which would make it impossible to convince a jury that Curtice was trying to hurt the deputy.
“It would be my position that any underlying prosecution with these facts would not serve a public purpose,” Brusic said.
Curtice has been on leave since the incident, and his wife said he has checked into a rehabilitation center in Utah that specializes in treating first responders and those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
During the incident, Curtice struggled with officers, knocking one over with a kick to the leg, and repeatedly said he wanted to die, Brusic’s memo said.
Brusic’s memo, which he said was based on his reading of deputies’ reports and reviewing body camera footage, provides the most detailed version of the event to date.
It started when Curtice, who was first elected as coroner in 2018, and off-duty sheriff’s Deputy Justin Swale were having drinks at a local bar. Curtice accepted Swale’s offer to drive him home when the deputy saw that Curtice was too drunk to drive, the memo said.
As Swale was walking Curtice to the door of his home, Curtice became belligerent, trying to fight Swale and asking to be killed, the memo said. Curtice also told Swale that he was going to stab himself as soon as he got inside the house, the memo said.
Curtice’s wife, Kristi Foster, called the sheriff’s office when she saw Curtice and Swale struggling on the front lawn.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Panattoni and Deputy Robert Hubbard came to the house and found the two men on the ground, with Swale on top of Curtice, the memo said. The deputies tried to pick up Curtice by the arms, but he pulled away and said “F--- you” and “kill me” repeatedly, the memo said.
Deputies handcuffed Curtice with his hands behind his back, the memo said, with Panattoni and Hubbard saying that it was clear Curtice was drunk and having a “severe mental health crisis,” Brusic said in his memo.
He said the video from the deputies’ body cameras backed up that assessment.
Curtice continued to struggle as deputies picked him up and tried to walk him to one of their patrol vehicles. Deputy Taylor Bossert said Curtice “refused to cooperate and kept falling to the ground and wouldn’t walk under his own power,” Brusic said in his memo.
Curtice kicked Hubbard in the leg, causing him and the deputy to fall to the ground, the memo said. They were able to put Curtice in a patrol vehicle, where Curtice continued to yell obscenities and threats to kill the deputies, the memo said.
Hubbard said he didn’t feel any pain nor was he injured by the kick. He did not consider Curtice’s death threats to be credible based on his intoxication and the fact that the threats were not directed toward anyone specifically, Brusic’s memo said.
Paramedics arrived and Curtice was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the memo said, continuing to curse and make suicidal statements. He was restrained in a bed and sedated at the hospital, the memo said.
Foster, Curtice’s wife, said her husband was released from the hospital the next day.
She attributed the incident to PTSD that Curtice has suffered from a combination of childhood trauma and the 30 years he spent as a first responder, working as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, paramedic and paramedic supervisor.
One of those childhood traumas, she said, occurred when his father died when he was 12 and the local coroner told him he’d have to support his family.
“He had never sought out help,” Foster said. “He had talked to people, but had not really dealt with the root causes.”
When asked why, if Curtice had PTSD, he became a coroner, she said that was part of his nature.
"Jim has a servant’s heart, that he has always been the type of person who takes everybody’s hurts on to himself,” Foster said. "All of that has a cost."
She denied rumors that Curtice had hit her in the incident and said deputies realized he was having a mental illness episode.
“They were restraining him, and he was trying to not let that happen,” Foster said.
She said she couldn’t believe it took this long for him to act out. The next day, Curtice called the deputies to apologize for his actions, Foster said.
She said several deputies and other first responders recommended he go to Deer Hollow, a rehabilitation center in Draper, Utah, that specializes in treating first responders and people with PTSD. He’s expected to be there for 35-45 days.
“He’s written letters, and I spoke to him for the first time (Monday),” Foster said. “He said had he known about this place and the tools they have to offer, he would have been there 30 years ago.”
Brusic said as he reviewed the video and the deputies’ reports, it was clear Curtice was in a severe mental health crisis and that deputies handcuffed him because he was refusing to calm down, not because he had committed a crime.
“It is clear that he was suffering from some type of severe medical event and his ability to form the requisite mental state, also known as a mens rea, to commit an intentional assault is not present,” Brusic said. “Without being able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was intentional, the state will fail to meet its burden of proof of an assault.”
Brusic defended his decision to review the case and make the charging decision himself.
When Brusic’s predecessor, Jim Hagarty, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, the case was referred to prosecutors in Kittitas County, where Haggarty pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving.
Likewise, when one of Brusic’s deputies, Alvin Lee Guzman Jr., was charged with sexual assault, the case was also referred to Kittitas County.
But Brusic said he did not have any conflict of interest in this case because he does not represent Curtice personally, other than to provide the coroner’s office with legal opinions when necessary. He compared it to reviewing any other assault against a police officer.
“If merely knowing or having a working relationship with a participant in an incident were the basis for an intractable conflict of interest, any prosecutor would have a conflict of interest in making a charging decision where a local law enforcement officer was an alleged victim,” Brusic said.
