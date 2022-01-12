Police are asking the public to help find a 17-year-old suspect in a downtown Yakima homicide.
An arrest warrant was issued in November for Salomon De Alba in the death of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu. De Alba is charged with second-degree murder as an adult in Yakima County Superior Court.
He may be hiding in either the Yakima or Tacoma areas, police said.
According to court documents, police allege that De Alba was the driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser that chased Cantu and another man in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, while a passenger in the vehicle fired at Cantu, striking him in the leg, according to court documents.
A man who was with Cantu called police to report the shooting around 5:35 a.m., according to court documents. Cantu, 34, bled to death at the scene.
Cantu’s death was the 11th homicide in Yakima in 2021.
Police were able to use surveillance video from several businesses to identify the car, which was registered to one of De Alba’s family members, court documents said. Police obtained additional evidence that De Alba was driving the vehicle that day.
Court documents identified De Alba as a gang member, and noted that Cantu was wearing red clothing the day he was shot. Red clothing is associated with the Norteño gang, but police said Cantu was not listed as a gang member.
Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
