A Yakima man was arrested early Wednesday after he chased the driver of a car that hit him more than 3 miles and threatened to shoot him to death.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld, while imposing a $25,000 bail on the 29-year-old man, said it appeared to be an example of someone taking the law into their own hands, even after being told by police dispatchers to back off.
“This is not the Wild West,” Bartheld said during Wednesday afternoon's preliminary appearance hearing. “This is one of the reasons guns need to be controlled in this country because we have people that are using them indiscriminately and taking matters into their own hands.”
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony harassment.
The suspect called 911 around 2:15 a.m. to report a hit-and-run crash around South 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told dispatchers that an SUV had collided with the car and he was following it, the affidavit said.
Dispatchers repeatedly told the suspect to break off his pursuit for safety reasons, but he refused. A Yakima police officer spotted the vehicles on East Yakima Avenue near the Interstate 82 interchange, and neither one stopped when he activated his lights.
The vehicles were found in the Walmart parking lot in the 1600 block of East Chestnut Avenue, and dispatchers said they heard the suspect yelling at the other driver to get out of the car and “if you move, I will pop you,“ the affidavit said.
Officers separated the drivers of the vehicles, and the SUV driver told police that he and two of his coworkers were coming back from a meal break when he had seen the suspect’s car behind him and lost sight of it, only to hit it while changing lanes, the affidavit said. He stopped after the crash, but the suspect pointed a gun at him, so he drove off, the affidavit said.
He said the suspect continued to pursue him as he headed back to Walmart, where he worked, and the suspect forced him out of his vehicle and on to the ground at gunpoint, threatening to shoot him if he moved, the affidavit said.
A witness said the suspect also fired a shot, and police recovered a bullet from the pavement, as well as a spent shell casing near the windshield that matched the ammunition in the suspect’s 9mm pistol, the affidavit said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued for the suspect to be held in lieu of $100,000 bail because of public safety concerns.
“This did involve a firearm,” Thorn said. “It read like a road rage incident to me. My concern is his not following the instructions of law enforcement to stop following this individual and continuing to pursue him, and admittedly firing at him.”
But Paul Webber, the suspect’s attorney, said $100,000 bail was excessive for someone who had no prior criminal history or failures to appear in court, and may have been acting in self-defense.
“I think there’s more to this particular story,” Webber said.
In addition to the bail, Bartheld also ordered the suspect to give Webber the concealed pistol license he had applied for and to surrender all his firearms to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. When the suspect said he only had the pistol which YPD had confiscated, Bartheld ordered the man to file a sworn affidavit to that effect.
