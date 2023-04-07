South Third Avenue and West Peach Street was closed following a crash when a man with warrants drove off after seeing a Yakima police officer, police said.
Around 10 a.m., the man was near West Nob Hill Boulevard and South Third Avenue when he saw the officer and sped off, police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. The man, Inzunza said, had multiple felony warrants, but the officer was not pursuing him, she said.
He headed north on South Third Avenue, crashing near the intersection with West Peach Street.
The driver was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being taken into custody, Inzunza said.
Inuza declined to identify the suspect until he's charged.
