A bill lowering the standard by which police can engage in a police pursuit with fleeing suspects passed the state House Tuesday with the support of most Yakima Valley representatives.
House members voted 57-40 early Tuesday morning to approve Senate Bill 5352. The bill was a response to 2021 legislation that required officers have probable cause that a criminal suspect has committed or is committing a violent or sex offense, or is an escapee. Probable cause, the same standard required for placing someone under arrest, means it is more likely than not that the person committed or is committing a crime.
The change was not popular with law enforcement officers, who pointed to cases like a recent crash in the Lower Yakima Valley where troopers said they could not stop a wrong-way driver who is accused of killing two children.
Under the latest bill, police would be allowed to pursue someone they reasonably suspected of committing or having committed a violent offense such as murder or first-degree assault, a sex offense, a vehicular assault, a domestic-violence assault or was an escapee.
The law uses a reasonable suspicion standard for pursuing an impaired driver.
Yakima Republican Rep. Chris Corry was the only Valley representative to oppose the bill that would allow police to use a lower standard of proof when deciding whether to chase a fleeing suspect.
“To me, it didn’t go far enough,” Corry said. “In a scenario where we needed a touchdown, it gave us three inches.”
While Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, agreed it didn't go far enough, she said her vote in favor was a case of not letting perfect be the enemy of good. She said she consulted regularly with police officials about the issue during the session.
“We have to take a step forward and get it back to reasonable suspicion,” Mosbrucker said. “If it failed, we wouldn’t have this dialogue to lower the crime rate.”
2021 change
The change to a probable cause standard was part of a package of police reform bills enacted in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
Raising the standard for police pursuits was seen as a way to improve public safety by reducing the number of high-speed chases that the bill’s supporters say put the fleeing suspect, police and bystanders at risk.
But police, prosecutors and other opponents of the 2021 law argued that it only emboldened criminals who knew that police were not going to chase them.
Mosbrucker said the 2021 law essentially turned an automobile into “a Get Out of Jail Free Card.”
Critics of the law pointed to a Feb. 28 head-on crash near Sunnyside as an example of the 2021 law’s flaws. Washington State Patrol troopers clocked Keith Andrew Goings at more than 100 miles near Thorp and Goings drove off each times troopers tried to pull him over.
Goings eventually got on Interstate 82 heading the wrong way and collided with a car, killing 8-year-old Delilah Minshew and her brother, 4-year-old Timothy Escamilla. Their 5-year-old sister and the man driving them to a supervised visit with their parents were seriously injured.
Washington State Patrol troopers said they could not pursue Goings because they only crime for which they had probable cause was speeding, which is not covered under the 2021 pursuit bill.
Goings has been charged with second-degree murder in the children’s deaths and is awaiting trial.
Other changes
SB 5352 was the only bill to address police pursuits that survived this year’s session. It also requires officers engaging in a pursuit to work with supervisors and other officers on a plan to end the vehicle pursuit, as well as require officers to be trained in ways to end pursuits and how to assess the risks involved in a pursuit.
Police still need probable cause to pursue a stolen vehicle or someone who is suspected of stealing catalytic converters, they said, and suspects in those cases will continue to flee police.
Corry said police in a pursuit situation do not have time to analyze state law and codes to determine if they should pursue someone.
Mosbrucker said police should be trusted to use their judgment and training to decide whether to pursue someone.
“If law enforcement is brave enough to put on a uniform and take a bullet for me or a stranger, we have be brave enough to give them the tools they need,” Mosbrucker said.
But with her misgivings, Mosbrucker said the bill does represent a step forward — albeit a small one.
She said police officials she’s met with during the session have told her that the bill is better than the 2021 law.
Steven Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs said in a news release that he was pleased with the bill, which he said was an incremental improvement.
“We appreciate the bipartisan work that has been done, and will continue to be required, on this important public safety issue,” Strachan said in the release, “and we are committed to advocating for balanced approaches that respect victims of crime.”
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray hopes Gov. Jay Inslee will sign the bill.
“There were reasonable training requirements, and, in all, I believe it will increase public safety,” Murray said.
