Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray is unable to make any sense of a random shooting that left three dead at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima early Tuesday.
“He doesn’t get any money, he doesn’t try to take anything,” he said about the suspect.
Officers reviewed store surveillance and witness accounts of the mass homicide without any idea of why it happened. The suspect, Jarid Haddock, 21, didn’t try to conceal his identity.
“The fact that he came in with his face fully exposed and shot and killed people is very strange and very disturbing,” Murray said.
Murray said the suspect first attempted to enter the Arco AM/PM mini-mart at 18th Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, but the store was closed and the door was locked. He then crossed the street to Circle K.
“He opens the door and starts shooting these people who are getting food,” Murray said.
The store clerk was in the back while the shooting occurred.
The suspect then stepped outside and shot and killed a person in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot, Murray said.
The suspect went across the street to his own vehicle, which was locked, and shot the window, got in and drove away, Murray said.
Earlier assumptions that the suspect shot a fourth person and stole a car were incorrect, Murray said. No one else was in the suspect's car, he said.
Police received a call about the shooting at 3:33 a.m., he said.
Standoff on Birchfield Road
Hours later, police found the suspect’s vehicle at a residence near University Parkway and West Birchfield Road.
A SWAT team arrived on scene at 9:30 Tuesday morning.
Murray said police were not sure the suspect is inside.
“So, we have to treat as if he’s there, but also the community has to be cautious because he still could be out in the community,” Murray said.
Nob Hill scene
At noon, two bodies were rolled out of the Circle K on a gurney into a waiting truck.
The Circle K where the shooting took place is at the intersection of Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street. A gas station sits on each of the four corners of the intersection — a Circle K, an ARCO, a 76 and a Chevron.
Daniel Bushman, a clerk at the ARCO across the street from the Circle K, said the AM/PM convenience store closed at 2 a.m. the day of the shooting. Though AM/PMs usually operate 24 hours per day, Bushman said the store’s owner started closing between 2 and 4 a.m. after a firearms-related incident at another ARCO in Yakima.
Bushman wasn’t there when Tuesday’s shooting took place, and his store delayed opening until 9 a.m.
The owner of the Chevron facing the Circle K, Sukant Khullar, said his son opened the store at around 4 a.m., minutes after the shooting happened. The store closed quickly and did not open again until around 10 a.m., Khullar said.
The Yakima Police Department stopped by to take a look at video footage from the store’s security camera, Khullar said.
“It’s a gas station, we know these kinds of things can happen here,” he said. “It’s just reality.”
