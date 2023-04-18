Sunnyside police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with an attempted stabbing at Sunnyside High School, according to a news release.
On Monday, police received reports that a student had attempted to stab another student with a knife. The school resource officer investigated the incident and made an arrest. No one was injured, according to the news release.
The 17-year-old who was arrested was booked into Yakima County Juvenile Detention on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the news release.
Sunnyside school officials said they worked with police to respond to the situation.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.