Yakima police are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy in a May 29 drive-by shooting.
Rogelio Arenas was shot late at night May 29 outside a home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, according to police. He died June 3, 2022, in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said.
Police said two people walked up to the house, and left the area in a motor vehicle.
YPD’s gang unit is investigating the case, Capt. Jay Seely said. He said there have been 20 shootings at the house in the past 12 months.
In September 2021, a shooting at the house triggered a chase that resulted in two gang members who were at the house wounding two teenage gang members in a downtown Yakima shooting. Efren Arazia Acevedo, 34, and Isidro Acevedo, 27, are awaiting trial on charges of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful firearms possession.
Arenas' death is the seventh homicide in the city this year, and the 14th in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
