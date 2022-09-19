Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in three deaths Friday evening.
A 21-year-old woman was killed in a shootout at a downtown Yakima intersection and a mother and daughter were killed when their car was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles, according to a Yakima police news release.
About 9 p.m. Friday, gunfire between two vehicles, one a silver Audi, erupted at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue, the release said.
The driver of the Audi was shot in the head and died and a 21-year-old male passenger was shot in the arm, the release said.
The other vehicle involved fled as did the Audi, which then was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, the release said.
The teen was driving fast on West Lincoln Avenue when he crashed into a Nissan Sentra as it was traveling through the Third Avenue intersection, killing the driver — a 21-year-old woman — and her 58-year-old mother, the release said.
The teen and the man shot in the arm were taken to an area hospital, the release said.
The teen faces possible vehicular homicide charges, and reckless speed and impairment are being investigated as factors, the release said.
The Yakima Police Major Crimes and Gang Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information, including video, is asked to contact the police department at 509-577-6200.
