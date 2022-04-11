Police have closed off several Sunnyside streets as a standoff continues with a man accused of stabbing at least two people.
Sunnyside police have requested assistance from a SWAT team and have closed 16th and 14th streets, North Avenue and the Highway 24-Sheller Road intersection, said Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
The man, accused of stabbing at least two people, barricaded himself in his apartment in the 300 block of N. 16th Street. The incident began about 10:10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, Schilperoort said.
One stabbing victim has been taken to a Prosser hospital while the other is believed to be at a Sunnyside hospital, Schilperoort said.
One of the victims is a woman and the gender of the other victim is unknown at this time, Schilperoort said.
The suspect is telling police they’re wasting their time, Schilperoort said.
The Sunnyside police has requested the sheriff’s office’s K9. Police from Grandview, Granger and the Washington State patrol also are on scene, Schilperoort said.
This story has been updated with new information.
