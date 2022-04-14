Yakima police arrested a 24-year-old man they say picked up a young girl off a city street and molested her April 6.
Police identified the suspect through surveillance video and a DNA sample, according to a probable cause affidavit. He is expected to make a preliminary appearance Thursday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
A 6-year-old girl had been reported missing around North Fourth and East I streets, and a YPD officer found her running in the area of North Fourth and J Street around 8 p.m. When police found her, her shirt was on inside-out and she was carrying $40, the affidavit said.
The girl told police she had gone to a convenience store, and then a man she did not know picked her up and asked if she wanted some money, the affidavit said. The man then molested her and drove her around the area before letting her go after giving her the money, the affidavit said.
Using security camera footage from several locations in the area, police were able to later track the girl in a vehicle that was registered to the suspect. DNA samples also confirmed the suspect's identity, the affidavit said.
He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree child molestation.
In the request for high bail for the suspect, police said the suspect told a hotel employee he was looking for a girl the day before, drove around Barge-Lincoln Elementary School with the girl in his vehicle, and was seen after the incident driving around Hoover Elementary School.