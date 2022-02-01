A 24-year-old Pasco man is being held at the Yakima County jail after he was accused of shooting at another driver on Interstate 82 and leading Washington State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Monday in southeast Yakima.
A man called 911 shortly after 10 a.m. and reported that he had been shot at by someone in a Ford Fusion about 3 miles east of the Parker exit, according to the Washington State Patrol. He said neither he nor his children, who were also in his Chevrolet Malibu, were injured.
The caller said he was at the AM/PM store on South 18th Street in Yakima where the suspect asked him if he was a gang member, and he said he wasn’t, according to the affidavit. He said the suspect followed him to the Wapato exit of Interstate 82, where the suspect fired at his car, the affidavit said.
A state trooper spotted the Ford Fusion coming into Union Gap, and activated his emergency lights when the car turned off the freeway onto West Nob Hill Boulevard, the affidavit said.
The Ford pulled into the parking lot of the AM/PM convenience store at the corner of South 18th Street, but crossed over to South 18th Street, hitting a pickup truck that was trying to enter the parking lot, the affidavit said.
Troopers said the Ford sped north on South 18th Street, with speeds estimated to be around 60 to 70 mph, the affidavit said, with the driver running through a red light at Pacific and South Fair avenues.
The Ford was found abandoned on South Naches Avenue at the intersection of East Beech Street, where it had hit a parked car. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and a patrol dog, along with Yakima police, assisted in searching for the suspect, who was found in an alley.
Troopers found out the car was reported stolen in Yakima, and the suspect was required to only drive cars with ignition interlock devices.
He was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and eluding police. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday.
