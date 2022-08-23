Clifton Frank Peter was sentenced to a half-century in prison for a triple homicide a federal judge described as “horrible, if not monstrous.”
Peter, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima, after pleading guilty in August 2021 to three counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of three people in 2020 after he became enraged while playing a video game and drinking, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.
“This case was senseless, pointless, (and) a horrible act — leaving three people dead and their families traumatized for life,” Judge Stanley A. Bastian said at Peter’s sentencing hearing, according to the news release.
Peter was tried in federal court because he is a Yakama Nation citizen and the killings occurred within the Yakama Nation’s reservation boundaries in the community of Parker.
Peter was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in a violent crime in the deaths of Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara, and Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63.
On June 1, 2020, Peter was drinking and playing video games when he became upset, according to authorities, and his family members decided to leave. Peter attacked his mother as she tried to leave their Yakima Street house, and took her vehicle, court documents said. She was able to escape.
As he backed out of the driveway, Peter hit Luna-Gonzalez’s vehicle, court documents said, and Peter got out and fatally shot him with a shotgun before driving off. He then rear-ended the car Venegas-Mora and Santillan-Guevara were in and pushed it to the side of the road, where he shot them to death, according to court documents.
Peter, court documents said, tried to hide the gun and went to a family member’s house where he said he had “done something bad.” His relatives refused to allow him in, and he was arrested by Yakama Nation Tribal Police and Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies as he walked down the street, documents said.
The investigation was turned over to the FBI due to Peter’s Yakama citizenship.
Peter’s criminal history includes a 2011 conviction for first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle and a 2013 conviction for second-degree unlawful firearms possession in Yakima County Superior Court.
In addition to his 50-year sentence, Peter will also have to serve five years on probation and pay $86,170 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.