A Parker man was killed in a Sunday evening crash near Wapato.
Benjamin Mendoza Perez, 30, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord east on Progressive Road when the car went into a ditch on the south side the road around 6:30 p.m., according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Accord then struck a driveway that crossed the ditch, causing it to go airborne, the release said.
Perez was ejected from the car when it landed and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Deputies say Perez was not wearing a seat belt, and intoxicants do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
