Lower Valley firefighters are continuing to monitor a fire at a Parker tree service that started Sunday.
While the fire in the 300 block of Parker Bridge Road has been contained, it continues to smolder in large woodchip berms on the property, said Yakima County Fire District 5 Deputy Chief Ken Robillard.
Robillard said the piles are too large for firefighters to pull apart and extinguish, so the decision was made to let the fire burn itself out. He said it could take a couple days.
Firefighters were called Sunday for the fire, which Robillard said started when the property owner was burning material to clean the property.
“He had his sprinkler and everything there, and (the fire) got into the natural debris from the poplar trees,” Robillard said. “The surface just flashed and got away.”
Robillard said the fire has been deemed accidental and said the property owner did take steps to try to contain his controlled burn.
Fire District 5 responded with crews and a bulldozer, and were aided by crews from the Yakima Training Center, West Valley, Selah and East Valley fire departments, as well as a state Department of Natural Resources helicopter crew.
Robillard said the fire threatened a camp trailer, and some equipment was destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.