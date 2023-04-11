A former Kittitas County fire marshal convicted of secretly recording women in states of undress, including a fellow firefighter, now faces professional misconduct charges.
The state Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Programs announced that Patrick Henry Nicholson Jr. was charged with professional misconduct stemming from his conviction on two counts of felony voyeurism in Clallam County Superior Court last year.
Records show that Nicholson’s paramedic license has expired. The misconduct allegations would affect his future licensing.
Attempts to reach Nicholson were not successful. His listed phone numbers are no longer in service, and a call to the attorney he represented in the criminal case was not returned by press time.
Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for Yakima County Fire District 4 commissioner in 2019, was charged in Clallam and Jefferson County superior courts with multiple counts of voyeurism, allegedly planting cameras where he could record women in states of undress.
In one Jefferson County case, Nicholson was accused of hiding a camera in the fire station bedroom used by a firefighter and recorded her undressing, according to court documents. That incident occurred in December 2012, according to court documents.
The videos came to light when Nicholson’s then-wife found them on electronic devices and went to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, according to court documents.
In a statement filed in his divorce proceedings in February 2022, Nicholson denied making the recordings, but said he had found them on a network drive at the fire station and had copied them to a USB drive to turn over to the department’s computer staff for investigation.
Nicholson pleaded guilty in Clallam County Superior Court to two counts of voyeurism in June 2022. As part of a plea agreement, the other counts were dropped and Nicholson was ordered to register as a sex offender and not possess any recording devices without permission from the state Department of Corrections.
He was sentenced to in July 2022 to 12 months in jail with credit for time served. He was released in February, according to jail records.
The East Jefferson firefighter also filed a federal civil suit against Nicholson, Jefferson County and the fire department, which has subsequently been dismissed.
