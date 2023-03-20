Two men who killed a Parker couple in a brutal home-invasion robbery in 1988 will be back in Yakima County Superior Court to receive new sentences Tuesday.
Herbert “Chief” Rice Jr. and Russell Duane McNeil were initially sentenced to life-without-parole for the killings, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that such sentences were unconstitutional for juveniles.
Rice and McNeil were both 17 when they were arrested in connection with the deaths of Mike and Dorothy Nickoloff in their Parker Home in January 1988. The crime is considered one of the most horrific in Yakima County.
The pair drove up to the Nickoloffs' home on Kays Road, northwest of Wapato, and asked Dorothy Nickoloff, 72, if they could use the phone. After she let them in, Rice went to make a call before stabbing Mike Nickoloff, 84, in the living room.
McNeil, who asked Dorothy Nickoloff for water, grabbed her and stabbed her to death. The men then stole two TV sets and a pack of cigarettes. They gave one of the TVs to a friend to settle a debt and sold the other for $50.
Both men were charged with two counts each of aggravated first-degree murder and prosecutors sought the death penalty.
McNeill pleaded guilty the night before his sentencing and received two life-without-parole sentences.
A Yakima County Superior Court jury found Rice guilty on all counts and voted 11-1 for the death penalty, which meant he could only be sentenced to life without parole on each count.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court deemed such sentences for teenagers a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, ordering courts to resentence those individuals, factoring in their age at the time of the crime and other sentences.
