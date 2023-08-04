Yakima County prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree assault, accusing him of knocking over a motorcycle deputy while fleeing a burglary scene.
Joe Nathan Edward Ortega-Merritt, 39, of Umatilla, Ore., was also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with residential burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, attempted first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of eluding police in connection with the July 26 incident.
The firearm charge was based on Ortega-Merritt's prior conviction for second-degree burglary in Oregon.
Ortega-Merritt was arrested following two high-speed chases by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakima police.
A North Fork Road resident called 911 around 1:55 p.m. July 26 after spotting a man on her home security cameras trying to pry open a safe in her home, according to a probable cause affidavit. When deputies arrived, they found Ortega-Merritt sitting on a motorcycle, the affidavit said.
Ortega-Merritt, the affidavit said, ignored officers’ orders to stop and rammed Deputy Nicholas Grosz’s motorcycle, knocking the bike over on top of the deputy, the affidavit said. Another deputy fired his stun gun at Ortega-Merritt, but it was ineffective, and Ortega-Merritt sped off.
Grosz was not injured in the incident, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Deputies attempted to pursue Ortega-Merritt, but were not able to keep up with him, the affidavit said.
Yakima police spotted the motorcycle heading north on South 72nd Avenue, and turned on to Midvale Road, where a resident waved down police and said Ortega-Merritt had gone behind a house, the affidavit said.
Ortega-Merritt got in a Toyota Corolla and, ignoring officers' orders to stop and surrender, drove off. Officers saw that there was a woman in the car with Ortega-Merritt, who was weaving around traffic at about 70 mph, the affidavit said.
The Corolla went over a curb and hit an electrical box in the 7100 block of West King Street and then hit a fence before hitting a tree in the 1500 block of West 72nd Avenue, when Ortega-Merritt and the woman got out of the car and ran.
Police found Ortega-Merritt jumping over a backyard fence, where officers found a Glock 19 pistol with an extended magazine on the ground, the affidavit said. A resident in the 7000 block of Scott Court called 911 and said a man tried to get into her house before running off. Another area resident reported someone matching Ortega-Merritt’s description briefly getting into her house, the affidavit said.
Police found Ortega-Merritt in the backyard of a home on West Mead Avenue and arrested him after subduing him with a stun gun, the affidavit said.
Officers found a set of lock picks in his pocket when they searched him, the affidavit said. He also had a driver’s license in another man’s name in his wallet, and he gave that name to officers.
Ortega-Merritt has warrants for his arrest in Umatilla County for first-degree theft, first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of failure to appear, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
