Prosecutors have charged a Hermiston man with second-degree kidnapping after he stole a sport utility vehicle in Yakima with an infant sleeping in the back seat.
Juan Carlos Ceja, 33, is also charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission on May 29 and eluding police after police said he drove more than 100 mph to get away from pursuing police officers, according to court documents.
Ceja is accused of stealing a running car parked outside the U.S. Post Office at South Third Avenue and West Washington Avenue with 1-year-old Freya Gartrell, the daughter of former Yakima City Council and Yakima School Board candidate Kenton Gartrell.
Police said Gartrell’s wife, Izamar, left the SUV running outside as she went into the post office with the child asleep in her car seat shortly before 10:10 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. She said she came out a minute later, and the car and Freya were missing.
An Amber Alert was issued for the car and the child, and shortly before 11 a.m. someone spotted the SUV outside a store in Sunnyside and called 911, the affidavit said. The person then said the vehicle was heading toward Prosser on Interstate 82, where a Yakima County Sheriff’s sergeant and a Grandview police officer tried to stop the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Ceja, the affidavit said, failed to stop and reached speeds of 110 mph as he was pursued, forcing other vehicles to swerve out of his way and evading spike strips. After 26 miles, Ceja pulled over near Benton City and was arrested in a felony traffic stop.
The child was not in the car, but her father found her in her car seat in an alley near the Pepp’rmint Stick in Union Gap, the affidavit said. It’s believed she was there for an hour.
Ceja is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
