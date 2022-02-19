Attorneys will give opening statements Tuesday in the murder trial of a man accused in a 2018 Gleed killing.
Randy Shea Gardner, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julian Wabinga after authorities found Wabinga, 45, buried in a barn at 523 Old Naches Highway June 5, 2018.
A 12-member jury plus three alternates were seated Friday. The trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught is scheduled for two weeks.
Prosecutors allege that Gardner killed Wabinga in August 2017 following an argument and forced another man to help bury Wabinga in the barn.
But Gardner has alleged that the other man killed Wabinga, according to court documents. In November 2017, while being held in the Yakima County jail in connection with a home invasion and stabbing, Gardner told sheriff’s detectives that Wabinga, whom he invited to stay with him at the home, had been shot and buried in the barn.
He also sent a letter to his father detailing how Wabinga died and where his body had been buried, court documents said. At that time, detectives brought cadaver dogs to the property, but they were not able to detect any human remains, documents said.
Gardner called the sheriff’s office June 5, 2018, the day after he was released from jail to again report Wabinga’s killing, and proceeded to uncover the remains as deputies watched, documents said.
Wabinga died after being shot in the head and left thigh, an autopsy determined, and witnesses identified Gardner as the killer, court documents said.
In addition to his burglary conviction in Yakima County, Gardner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Utah, where authorities said he drove a woman he knew to a canyon southeast of Salt Lake City, beat her and sexually assaulted her in 1996, court records said. He was sentenced to two-to-17 years in prison.
While serving that sentence, Gardner was also convicted of smuggling drugs into prison.
