A person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening.
The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the 6800 block of Fort Road near Toppenish, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort.
The incident involved a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer and one person is dead, though cause and manner of death are unknown.
Schilperoort said the FBI is investigating the incident.
Yakama Nation Tribal Police had no comment as of press time.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said that an autopsy is scheduled for early this week. The deceased individual’s name has not been released.
