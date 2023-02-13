A 16-year-old who police say was involved in a gang shooting outside a North First Street motel has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.
He was sentenced in Yakima County Juvenile Court Feb. 8 to time served after pleading guilty to a single charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
His 15-year-old accomplice, who is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, awaits trial in juvenile court.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants being tried as juveniles.
The pair were arrested in connection with a shooting of a man at the corner of East H and North First streets Jan. 26.
Police were called to the Bali Hai Motel, 710 N. First St., for a report of a man who was shot. Four people wearing blue were seen running away.
Officers found the 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and he was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The man told police he was walking toward the Bali Hai when the four started yelling “gang things” at him and displaying gang signs, court documents said. When he reached down to put some things in his backpack, he said he saw one of the teens pull a gun and start shooting at him, and he ran.
Police detained the four at the Jack In The Box restaurant near I Street, and the 16-year-old appeared to be hiding something in front of a car when police told him to show them his hands, the documents said. Officers found a .380-caliber handgun at that spot, and surveillance video showed the 16-year-old placing the gun there, according to court documents.
The 15-year-old matched the victim’s description of the shooter, the documents said.
Yakima police arrested the 15- and the 16-year-old, while the others were released pending further investigation, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.