One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody.
Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
Lopez is also charged with drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and two counts of first-degree assault for the two people who were wounded in the June 21, 2022, attack.
Joseph Isiah Pelayo, who has identical charges to Lopez, is still at large. Warrants were issued for their arrests Friday, following an investigation into the shooting.
Police say Zavala, a Sureño gang member who was dressed in blue, was working fixing a flat tire on his vehicle outside the Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Boulevard, around 12:50 a.m. with help from a store employee and a homeless person.
Security video showed a vehicle pass the store, slow down, and then go around the block and passes the store again before parking a block away and two people, later identified as Lopez and Pelayo get out, according to court documents.
Evidence showed the pair were associated with a Norteño gang, according to court documents.
The pair went up to where Zavala and the others were and opened fire, hitting Zavala eight times, with wounds in the left side of his torso, his right wrist and forearm, and his left leg, while the store employee was hit in his right leg and the other man was hit in his right calf and left buttock, according to court documents.
The shooters then ran back to the vehicle and left, the documents said.
The three were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where Zavala died while in surgery.
Lopez was identified as the owner of the vehicle based on the security video and the police department’s license plate reading system which captured photos of the vehicle earlier in the month, court documents said.
Cellphone data also placed the suspects in the area of the shootings at the time of the incident, court documents said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Monday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set Lopez’s bail at $1 million.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
