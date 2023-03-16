One of four people charged with smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Jackson Taylor Spencer, 39, of Selah pleaded guilty March 9 to delivery of fentanyl. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of conspiring to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, and delivering methamphetamine.
Spencer’s sentence is two months longer than the low end of the standard sentencing range for someone with Spencer’s charge and prior criminal history. He has a prior conviction for bail jumping in 2008.
Spencer and three others — Anna Maria Ochoa, Christina Rose Hegge and Viola E. DeAnda — were arrested last year following an investigation into several women inmates overdosing on fentanyl at the North Front Street jail. Nobody died, but some of the affected inmates were hospitalized, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force.
A jail informant identified Ochoa, 38, as the one who orchestrated the drug smuggling and distribution in the jail, the affidavit said. Further investigation, including jail phone records, identified Taylor — Ochoa’s boyfriend — Hegge, 42, and her mother, DeAnda, as being involved, the affidavit said.
DeAnda, 61 is accused of sending methamphetamine-laced letters to the jail, but jail staff intercepted them, the affidavit said. DeAnda obtained other drugs, the affidavit said, which Taylor was able to get to Ochoa while she was at a hearing in Selah Municipal Court, the affidavit said.
Ochoa, who is charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl by a prisoner and introducing contraband into a jail, is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday. Hegge, who is facing identical charges to Ochoa’s, remains in jail while awaiting trial.
DeAnda, who is charged with two counts each of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and introducing contraband to a jail, is out on bail while awaiting trial.
