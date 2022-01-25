Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that killed a Sunnyside man and injured another man from Mabton.
Armando Gutierrez, 40, of Sunnyside was killed and Rodolfo Cisneros, also 40, of Mabton was injured, according to Cmdr. Scott Bailey of the Sunnyside Police Department.
The shooting occurred somewhere in the city’s business port district on the south end of town, an area that covers a large swath of land.
Investigators were still at the scene Tuesday afternoon, Bailey said.
“We’re talking a crime scene of acreage,” he said. “There’s a lot of evidence out there, it’s spread out.”
Police responded to the call about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Bailey said.
Police were notified by Sunnyside Astria Hospital when two men suffering gunshot wounds were brought there by a private vehicle, Bailey said.
Gutierrez died at the hospital, and Bailey said he had no condition information on Cisneros or whether he remained at the hospital.
Investigators located the victims’ car and are processing it for evidence, Bailey said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the police department at 509-836-6200.
Gutierrez's death marks Sunnyside’s first homicide and the county’s fourth this year.
