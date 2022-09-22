Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Yakima County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies shot a person in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Wapato early Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The person died despite first-aid efforts by deputies, the statement said.
No other information regarding the person's gender or age has been released by authorities.
The deputies who were involved are on paid administrative leave, as required by policy, and their names will be released at a later time, the statement said.
The incident resulted in U.S. Highway 97’s northbound lanes being closed until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
The shooting is being investigated by the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit, an agency consisting of detectives from police agencies around the Yakima Valley who investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths.
This story is developing and will be updated.
