Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Rainier Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called at 2:08 p.m. for shots fired, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. Witnesses said a car drove past and two men got out and fired, Seely said, hitting two parked vehicles and a home. A 20-year-old whom police believe was the intended target of the shooting was not injured, Seely said.
Seely said 23 shots were fired, and YPD’s gang unit is investigating it as a possible gang-related shooting.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
