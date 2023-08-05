ZILLAH, Wash. — Time is a crucial element in criminal investigations.
If evidence is gathered and analyzed quickly, detectives can narrow the list of suspects and find links to other crimes before trails go cold.
A new regional laboratory at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Lower Valley precinct will help detectives turn days and weeks into hours when it comes to evidence.
Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, along with representatives of several Valley police agencies, had a formal ribbon cutting Thursday for the Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab.
“To me the biggest game changer is the speed,” said Vicki Baker, YVCOG deputy director and a former county commissioner.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell and Kathy Geil, the lab’s manager, stressed that the lab does not supplant the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab, which will still review the evidence processed in Yakima. Instead, it will allow investigators to get information that would otherwise be delayed by backlogs at the state lab.
They say the local lab is already making a difference. Shell casings collected by area police have been entered into a national network that uses computer algorithms to see if markings left on a casing match with casings found at other crime scenes.
Chris Wickenhagen, YVCOG’s executive director, said the idea for the regional crime lab sprang from a discussion with local police officials in 2021 about getting the equipment to enter data on shell casings into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
The machine was out of reach financially for individual departments. That meant having to take shell casings to either Spokane or the west side of the state to be processed, Geil said, costing time in both driving it out there and having it in a queue with other evidence from around the state.
But someone suggested that cities could, through YVCOG, go in together on a machine that could be shared, Wickenhagen said.
“My initial reaction was, ‘Sure, we can do it,’” Wickenhagen said.
The idea grew beyond just a NIBIN machine to a lab that could also handle rapid DNA tests, extract information from cellphones and other digital devices, and provide data analysis.
Wickenhagen said the lab is part of an effort by county and local police agencies to combat domestic violence and crime.
“Through community engagement, we have heard multiple times we want safer cities, we need to stop gun violence, we need to make our schools safer,” Wickenhagen said.
Yakima County commissioners approved a $2.8 million contract, funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds, to help cover the costs of starting up the lab. YVCOG is also pursuing further grant funding for the center, Baker said.
The Grandview, Granger, Mabton, Moxee, Selah, Sunnyside, Tieton, Toppenish, Union Gap, Wapato and Zillah police departments are participating, along with the sheriff's office.
Yakima officials voted not to participate in the lab, arguing that it was duplicating services provided by or to the city.
In addition to the ballistic testing equipment, the lab will also do rapid DNA tests, which can help either identify or eliminate people as suspects, as well as allow for copying and examining of data on cellphones, which Udell said are becoming fixtures in crime scenes.
With access to NIBIN locally, Geil said she can get results back on possible matches in about two hours, which is less time than it took to deliver casings to a state lab for examination.
She and Udell stressed that the lab is not a competitor to the state crime lab or a replacement. Any test results will still have to be verified by state lab technicians before being used in court, but local testing will get investigators information quickly as they pursue a case, as well as help prioritize what gets sent to the state.
It will also help prosecutors, who are waiting six to eight months for evidence needed to file charges and take a case to trial, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.