Defense attorneys are seeking a partial acquittal and new trial for James Dean Cloud, who was convicted of several counts of murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of five people on the Yakama Reservation.
Defense attorneys say federal prosecutors failed to prove he was the triggerman in a shooting rampage that killed John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, Thomas Hernandez, 36, and Dennis Overaker, 61, at a trailer in the remote area of Medicine Valley on June 8, 2019.
James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were blamed for the killings and charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury.
They were to be tried separately with James Cloud’s trial first.
On March 9, a jury in Spokane found James Cloud, 37, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and carjacking in the matter. Hours later, Donovan Cloud, 35, avoided trial by pleading guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm while committing a crime. His plea agreement shields him from the murder charges.
Sentencing hearings for James and Donovan Cloud have been moved to Sept. 27 in Yakima. A hearing on James Cloud’s motion for partial acquittal and a new hearing will July 26.
James Cloud’s defense attorneys say prosecutors built their case on inference without actual proof that James Cloud was the killer.
In their 62-page motion, defense attorneys challenge the credibility of star witness, Morris Bruce Jackson, and how it conflicted with the testimony of his niece, Natasha Jackson, and a surviving victim, Lindell LaFollette.
They both testified, although reluctantly, that Morris Jackson fired a shotgun at the pickup LaFollette arrived in with Hernandez, Overacker and another passenger and her infant son.
LaFollette was stuck in his head and neck by bird shot after Overacker was shot in the face.
Morris Jackson told jurors that he saw James Cloud shoot Hernandez, and the Clouds shot at the pickup.
At first, Morris Jackson testified that Donovan Cloud had the .22 rifle but then corrected himself that James Cloud had the rife. According to the motion, Morris Jackson corrected himself after being signaled by prosecutors.
Evidence showed that Overacker, who was in the pickup’s driver seat, was killed by a small caliber shot to the head.
Defense attorneys also point out several accounts where Morris Jackson admitted lying to investigators, according to the motion.
Morris Jackson was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He said he took possession of a .22-caliber rifle from James after the shootings. His plea agreement shields him from any charges related to crimes committed at the trailer.
