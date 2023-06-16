A new trial still may be possible for a man who says he was wrongfully convicted in a 1995 murder in Sunnyside.
Evaristo Salas has long sought a new trial in the shooting death of Jose Arreola on Saul Road in Sunnyside. Salas was accused firing two shots into the head of Arreola as he sat in his girlfriend’s pickup parked outside her apartment on a foggy November night.
Salas has maintained his innocence, saying evidence that would have helped him was withheld from the trial. His attorney filed a motion for a new trial in 2020 on grounds that newly discovered evidence would have helped his case if it were disclosed to his defense attorney at trial more than 26 years ago.
Now, he may get a chance to prove that.
On Thursday, a panel of three Spokane appellate court judges ordered Salas be given a reference hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, where the court must determine whether the evidence has any merit and submit its findings in writing to the appellate court by Sept. 1.
The order also required the hearing to be held before a judge who was not part of Salas' trial or recent proceedings.
More than a year has passed since Salas was denied a new trial by recently retired Judge David Elofson in Yakima County Superior Court.
Elofson’s denial came a month after he rejected Shaver’s request to question under oath the lead investigator in the case, former Sunnyside Police Sgt. Jim Rivard.
The appellate court was critical of the denial process.
“In fact, the court explicitly denied Salas’ request to call witnesses and hold a fact-finding hearing. Instead, the court denied the motion on the merits without holding a factual hearing. This was improper,” the appellate court wrote in its opinion.
Salas, just a teen at the time, was tried as an adult. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder on Dec. 16, 1996, two days after his 16th birthday. He was sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison.
Salas’ attorney, Laura Shaver, points to evidence that surfaced years after the trial.
A police informant, Bill Bruhn, recanted his testimony. At trial, Bruhn told jurors he overheard Salas bragging about killing Arreola. He later said Rivard coached him on what to say and paid him for his testimony.
Arreola’s mother came forward, saying his girlfriend — Ofelia Cortez (formerly Gonzalez) — was hypnotized before identifying Salas from a photo lineup.
Lastly, police reports show Cortez was suspected of rendering criminal assistance in the case. Those reports show Cortez removed the pickup from evidence, had it cleaned, a shot-through window replaced and sold it before police could process it.
Shaver says none of that information was provided to Salas’ defense attorney, George Trejo, and that the state intentionally withheld it.
