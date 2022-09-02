Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor.
Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
“It’s our understanding and belief he’s in Mexico,” Brusic said. “We will work with Mexican authorities and try to obtain their assistance.”
Baker was struck and killed by a GMC Denali pickup truck when riding a bicycle the morning of June 12. She was riding west with a group of cyclists in the 11000 block of Summitview Road at 10:30 a.m. near the fog line when the truck swerved across the line and struck her, according to authorities.
The driver did not stop at the scene, failed to give any kind of identifying information and offered no assistance, according to the arrest warrant paperwork from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department.
Other bicyclists at the scene followed the truck, but lost sight of it in the 13000 block of Summitview Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Following up on numerous tips, deputies found the truck at a construction site in the East Valley area the following Friday.
“This is an exceptionally tragic case for many, many reasons,” Brusic said.
Brusic said the case had received public attention and that law enforcement had worked hard gathering evidence.
“We know people have been frustrated. We know people want answers,” Brusic said. “We wanted to make sure we’d done our due diligence.”
Vargas has no criminal record, according to the arrest warrant issued. A hit-and-run fatality is a class B felony and the maximum penalty is 10 years. Bail is set at $250,000.
Baker was a retired nursing instructor and interim director of nursing programs at YVC, where she worked for 19 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.