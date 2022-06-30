A Nampa, Idaho, man who was arrested as part of an online child sex sting will spend almost five years in prison.
Benjamin James Cool, 27, had pleaded guilty in May to attempted second-degree child molestation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Cool was sentenced Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court to 58.5 months in prison, slightly above the minimum sentence for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Judge David Elofson also ordered Cool to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.
Cool's prosecution was handled by the state Attorney General's Office, which is handling six of the 15 arrests stemming from "Operation Net Nanny" at the request of Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic.
In the operation, federal, state and local police went online, posing either as young children or a mother offering her children to anyone who would have sex with them.
In his plea statement, Cool admitted that he had sent text messages to someone he believed was a minor and arranged to meet with her for sex, as well as asking for an explicit picture of her.
When he arrived at the house where he was to meet a fictitious 13-year-old girl, he was carrying a box of condoms, according to court documents.
Cool is the third of those charged to be sentenced.
Bradley Vincent Tschauner, 32, of Ellensburg was sentenced to almost six years in prison after entering an Alford plea to first-degree conspiracy to rape a child. In return for that plea, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The plea allows Tschauner to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors likely would have convicted him had the case gone to trial.
John Bradley Raymond, 61, of Yakima pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child rape and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
All but one of the remaining defendants are awaiting trial in superior court, while 37-year-old David Elmo Curry of Kennewick is charged in federal court with enticing a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.