Authorities have identified the man who was killed this past week in a Toppenish motel.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic identified the man as Carlos Enciso, 19, of Toppenish. Brusic released the name after Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice declined to release the name after 48 hours, as stipulated in state law.
Curtice earlier said the Enciso's family asked that he not release the name.
Enciso, who also goes by the name Carlos Enciso-Ramirez, died from a gunshot wound, Curtice said earlier, and his death has been deemed a homicide.
Enciso was found dead at the El Corral Motel, 61731 U.S. Highway 97 in the early morning of March 7, according to Toppenish police Capt. Joseph Mehline.
The killing is the seventh homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first within Toppenish city limits.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Toppenish police at 509-865-1629. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
