Randy Razey told Yakima County sheriff’s detectives that he shot his father to death because he was going to kill him.
In a probable cause affidavit, Randy Razey told detectives he shot Chan Razey after his father held a loaded, cocked pistol to his forehead and threatened to kill him.
Randy Razey, 47, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder-domestic violence in his father’s death in the 1600 block of Cleman Drive near Naches.
Beth Wehrkamp, the defense attorney who represented him during a Thursday preliminary appearance, said Randy Razey plans to raise a self-defense argument, a claim a prosecutor questioned.
Family members, whom Randy Razey called to his house, called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to report the shooting. The family members said they found Randy Razey standing at the door and Chan Razey at the foot of the stairs lying in a pool of blood, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Chan Razey, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:10 p.m. despite first-aid efforts by paramedics and deputies.
One of Randy Razey’s family members told detectives that the younger Razey had called him while drunk a month earlier and said he was going to shoot his father if he yelled at him anymore, the affidavit said. He told detectives that the elder Razey was a loving person and he never saw him act violently.
When Randy Razey was questioned by detectives, he said his father was upset because he hadn’t washed dishes or vacuumed around his apartment, which was above a workshop on his father’s property, the affidavit said.
Randy Razey said his father then hit him on the side of his face and chest with a pistol while he vacuumed, the affidavit said, and then cocked the gun and put the barrel against his head and said he was going to kill him.
At that point, Randy Razey told detectives he drew his own gun and shot his father in the chest, disarmed him and called family members.
When deputies arrived at the house, they found a gun next to Chan Razey, the affidavit said. Randy Razey had taken a holstered pistol from his waistband and gave it to someone, the affidavit said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup, during Thursday’s hearing, questioned Randy Razey’s self-defense claim based on the facts in the police reports.
“I think that’s an interesting intention, given the victim was 75 years old at the time the incident took place, and (the suspect) admitted he shot him with a pistol — six times,” Soukup said.
Detectives also noted in the affidavit that there were no signs that Randy Razey had been struck with a pistol, as well as other inconsistencies in his statements.
The only times Randy Razey spoke during Thursday’s hearing was to answer the judge’s questions and ask for a court-appointed attorney. Randy Razey kept his head down for most of the hearing, with just the top of his head appearing on the video screen in the county jail courtroom.
While Randy Razey only has a drunken-driving conviction, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jared Boswell said he had concerns for public safety and whether he would show up for future hearings and set bail at $250,000.
Chan Razey’s killing is the first homicide in Naches this year, and the 20th in the county.
