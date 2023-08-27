A Naches man is being held on a charge that he shot at his wife in February.
Salvador Cruz-Zamora, 41, was booked into the Yakima County jail Thursday on a warrant charging him with first- and fourth-degree assault in the Feb. 28 incident.
Deputies went to a mobile home park on U.S. Highway 12 around 11 that night for what was initially reported as a weapons offense. Deputies found a revolver in the home with several spent casings in the cylinder, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Cruz-Zamaora’s wife said her husband had been arguing and pointed a gun at her, the affidavit said, causing her to fear for hers and her family’s safety. He fired the gun in her direction, and she fought with him, the affidavit said.
Deputies found several bullet holes in the wall of the home and found two bullet holes in a neighboring mobile home, the affidavit said.
Cruz-Zamaora’s stepson woke up when he heard the gunshots and his mother yelling at Cruz-Zamora, the affidavit said. He grabbed Cruz-Zamora from behind, and Cruz-Zamora bit him on the arm before dropping his gun, the affidavit said. The stepson said they both fell on the ground, and he began kicking Cruz-Zamora until he ran away, the affidavit said.
Deputies were unable to find Cruz-Zamora, whom they were told had a history of mental illness and was seeking help, the affidavit said.
While Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said the $50,000 warrant was a low amount due to Cruz-Zamora’s limited criminal history, he said the allegations were concerning, and the bail amount should be maintained.
But defense attorney Melissa Derry said that Cruz-Zamora has a place he can stay away from his wife and stepson, and has support from other family members. She asked Judge Elisabeth Tutsch if bail could be lowered to $20,000.
Acknowledging Cruz-Zamora’s strong likelihood of showing up for court and limited ability to post bail, she said the circumstances of the crime suggest a risk to public safety.
“We understand that domestic violence situations can be extremely dangerous for the family, bystanders and law enforcement,” Tutsch said, maintaining bail at $50,000.
Cruz-Zamora, who cried at points during the hearing, apologized in court.
“I just want to say that I’m sorry, I’m not criminal and I don’t want to do any harm to my family or anyone in the community,” he said through a court interpreter.
