Yakima police drug agents seized more than 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl powder from a Naches man’s home Thursday.
Yakima Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force officers arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a non-U.S. citizen in possession of a firearm.
Officers obtained a warrant to search the man’s vehicle and home in the 300 block of North Gleed Road after several undercover purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl powder from him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers arrested the man when he left the house Thursday in a traffic stop, the affidavit said. He had $2,227 in cash in the car, the affidavit said.
Because of the risks involved in handling fentanyl, technicians from the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab assisted with the search, the affidavit said. Officers found more than 2.5 kilograms — more than 5½ pounds — of suspected fentanyl powder in a safe in a bedroom, as well as about 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills, the affidavit said.
They also found 228 grams of methamphetamine, which Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said at a Friday preliminary appearance hearing was the least dangerous drug found at the scene.
Officers also found a gun in the safe and another firearm in a top dresser drawer.
Court records show the suspect has a prior conviction for transporting and/or possessing controlled substances for sale in California. The Yakima County Superior Court’s pretrial services staff recommended he be released on court supervision, finding he was likely to appear for future hearings and was not facing a potential violent criminal charge.
But Thorn said the prosecutor assigned for the case recommended $250,000 bail, citing threats to public safety and the possibility that he would not appear at future hearings.
Thorn said the drugs had a street value close to $300,000, showing that $250,000 bail would not be excessive.
Defense attorney Aaron Case urged Judge Sonia Rodriguez True to consider the assessment by court staff as well as recent changes in drug laws.
“Obviously there have been some substantial changes in how the judiciary and how we look at drug possession and distribution cases,” Case said, referring to the state Supreme Court ruling that struck down the law on possession of drugs for personal purposes.
Case said that the suspect had family support, he fully cooperated with officers when he was detained, and the firearms were not being displayed when they were found.
If he couldn’t be released on supervision, he shouldn't have a bail that exceeds $50,000 Case said.
Rodriguez True said the staff assessment didn’t consider the danger posed by the fentanyl, particularly with an amount so large that it required a specialized team to seize the drugs.
But she said he didn’t appear to be a significant flight risk given his family ties, and that a quarter-million bail was excessive. She set bail at $100,000.
