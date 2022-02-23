Randy Shea Gardner’s ex-wife said she didn’t tell detectives in November 2017 that her then-husband had killed a man because she was afraid.
Ashley Heether-Gardner, under cross-examination Wednesday, said she was afraid of Gardner, whom she said had verbally and emotionally abused her and their children.
“I was scared for my kids,” a tearful Heether-Gardner said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
Heether-Gardner was one of the witnesses testifying against Gardner, 48, in his first-degree murder trial in Yakima County Superior Court.
Gardner is accused of shooting Julian Wabinga, 45, who was staying on the Old Naches Highway property with him in the summer of 2017. Wabinga’s body was discovered buried in a barn there in June 2018, when Gardner called Yakima County sheriff’s deputies to report Wabinga’s killing by another man.
It was the second time that Gardner had told deputies that Wabinga was killed and buried there. In November 2017, after his first report, detectives searched the property, using cadaver dogs to try to locate Wabinga’s body, but were not able to find anything.
Gardner called the sheriff’s office June 5, 2018, the day after he was released from jail to again report Wabinga’s killing, and proceeded to uncover the remains as deputies watched, documents said.
Heether-Gardner told detectives in June 2018, after Wabinga’s body was found, that she saw Gardner shoot Wabinga in the leg, and then heard more shots fired.
She said Gardner told her to say Wabinga either left or just disappeared if anyone asked, warning her that his killing would be pinned on her because it was her gun used to kill Wabinga.
But Ken Therrien, Gardner’s attorney, pointed out that when detectives were there in November, she didn’t mention Wabinga’s killing, or that Gardner was the one who pulled the trigger, even though Gardner was in jail on an unrelated charge at the time.
“In the statement you signed Nov. 29, (2018), you committed perjury?” Therrien asked, referring to her signing the statement attesting to the truthfulness of the statement.
“I was scared,” Heether-Gardner said. “I did not feel comfortable.” She said Gardner was still sending her letters and contacting her from the jail.
When Gardner returned to the home on June 4, 2018, she called deputies because she did not want him on the property, but the deputies allowed him to stay.
When questioned as to why she didn’t say anything then, Heether-Gardner said Gardner remained within earshot of her and the deputies the whole time, and she was scared of what he might do.
She also testified that Gardner had been emotionally and verbally abusive to her, and as their children got older, he directed his rage at them as well.
Gardner’s trial before Judge Kevin Naught is scheduled to last two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.