The Moxee Police Department is investigating a Saturday death as a homicide.
In a news release, the MPD said it received a 911 call about a gunshot victim around 7:43 a.m. Saturday. The victim was found dead inside an apartment in the 8500 block of Beauchene Road.
The Washington State Patrol, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Selah Police Department and Yakima Police Department are assisting in the investigation, the MPD release said.
Two suspects have been identified, but the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office declined to release their names.
Law enforcement believes the shooting was a targeted murder and the public is not in danger.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.
The death is the 21st homicide of the year in Yakima County.
