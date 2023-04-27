A Moxee man accused of strangling a woman to death has been charged with first-degree murder.
David Montes, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned May 1 in Yakima County Superior Court, when a public defender should be available to represent him.
Montes is accused of luring 63-year-old Santos Gloria Reyes to his Duffield Road home early April 14 and strangling her. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said Montes had met Reyes on an online site and arranged for her to come to his house.
Montes then wrapped Reyes’ body in plastic wrap, placed it in the back seat of his truck and drove around until about 10:35 p.m., when deputies and Moxee police took him into custody, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An autopsy determined Reyes died as a result of strangulation, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Montes is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Reyes’ death is one of 12 homicides in the county this year, and the first in Moxee.
Court records show that Montes has no prior felony convictions. During an April 17 preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Montes has spent time at Eastern State Hospital, been to a local susbstance abuse treatment center and was intoxicated when he was arrested.
