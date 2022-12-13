Prosecutors have charged a 40-year-old Moxee man accused of stabbing his sister last week.
Brandon Lee O’Neal has been charged with second-degree assault in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Dec. 8 incident.
Police went to a home in the 700 block of Millennium Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, where a man said his daughter had been stabbed with a pen or pencil, according to court documents. Officers found the 42-year-old woman with nonlife-threatening stab wounds to the back of her head, right arm and right hand, the documents said.
Her father told police that she had asked O’Neal to take a cat outside, and O’Neal got angry and yelled at her, court documents said. When she went into the bedroom, O’Neal forced her to the floor and stabbed her before leaving, court documents said.
O’Neal was found walking west on Postma Road toward Rivard Road and was arrested without incident, police said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Friday, Judge David Elofson set O’Neal’s bail at $5,000 and signed an order barring him from having contact with his sister for the next 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.