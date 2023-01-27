A Moxee gang member was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday for possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Alexis Sanchez-Gomez, 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke after entering a guilty plea for the charge, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sanchez-Gomez is a documented member of the Lower Valley Locos street gang, according to the release.
Investigators built a case against Sanchez-Gomez after a 34-year-old man walking down the sidewalk was killed in a gang-related drive-by shooting Oct. 21, 2021, in Yakima, the release said.
Evidence gathered by Yakima police established that the drive-by shooter was likely a member of or associated with a Sureño street gang, the release said, and detectives later discovered that the shooter fled to Sanchez-Gomez’s residence in Moxee after the shooting.
A search of Sanchez-Gomez’s residence on Nov. 19, 2021, turned up a marijuana grow operation and methamphetamine, the release said. His bedroom in the residence was decorated with gang-related graffiti, according to the release.
Officers also found three firearms, including an AK-47-style rifle, magazines and ammunition, the release said.
A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation revealed Sanchez-Gomez had been selling methamphetamine, the release said.
The DEA also investigated Sanchez-Gomez’s recent contacts with law enforcement. According to the release, Sanchez-Gomez attempted to elude a police vehicle and was involved in a hit-and-run in October 2019. Two months later in December 2019, Sanchez-Gomez was arrested after he was found in possession of a firearm, the release said.
In September 2020, Sanchez-Gomez was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the three offenses, the release said.
The investigation was a joint effort by the Yakima Police Department, Moxee Police Department and DEA, and the case was prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, according to the release.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the case is just one example of ways agencies work together to address crime.
Yakima police arrested the suspected driver and suspected shooter in the drive-by shooting, and those cases are pending in Yakima County Superior Court, according to the release.
