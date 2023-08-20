Jasmine Bazan was just looking for a parking space at Valley Mall as she took her family to get some shoes for her children in August 2021.
Instead, the Yakima woman and her family came under fire in a shooting that left one man dead outside the Union Gap shopping center and Bazan’s family in fear for their lives.
“I remember the yelling,” Bazan told a jury in Yakima County Superior Court, wiping tears back at times. “It was my daughter crying, ‘Mommy, are we going to die?’ I was just screaming. I didn’t say we’re not going to die.”
Bazan and her family escaped unscathed, although her GMC Yukon SUV took a bullet to the front fender panel in the incident.
The man accused of firing at her, 28-year-old Jonathan Edgar Navarro, is standing trial on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Jose Rivera De La Cruz and second-degree assault for shooting at the Bazan family that afternoon.
In testimony this past week, witnesses described confrontations between two groups of gang members inside the mall that culminated with Navarro firing 13 rounds at a Mercedes that sped off in the parking lot.
De La Cruz, who was standing outside Sears waiting for a ride after a day of shopping and dining out, was killed by a single bullet. He was 23. Police have stressed he was not a gang member.
Navarro’s attorneys are arguing that De La Cruz’s death was an unfortunate accident as Navarro was firing at the Mercedes to defend himself and his companions from someone who pointed a gun at them. But prosecutors say that Navarro was the aggressor and that De La Cruz’s death was murder, even if he wasn’t the intended victim.
Bazan told jurors she had driven up to the mall that afternoon to get shoes for her two older children, ages 4 and 5, who were in the third row of her SUV. She had an infant in the middle row of the vehicle while her husband was in the front passenger seat.
They were driving along the mall’s west side looking for a parking spot and had passed De La Cruz as he stood outside Sears. As they drove, she saw Navarro pointing a gun in her direction, and she saw puffs of smoke and heard gunshots.
“We were in the middle of a shootout,” Bazan said, adding in cross examination that Navarro was the only person who was firing a gun at the time.
She tried to duck down while driving as her husband moved from the front seat to the middle row, using his body to shield the baby. She also heard one round hit the SUV, which she described as the same clinking sound one hears when shaking a spray can.
“I thought, ‘Which direction should I drive? Drive left or go in the gym?’ I just put my wheels on top of the sidewalk (outside Anytime Fitness),” Bazan said.
Jurors also heard Bazan’s frantic call to 911 reporting the shooting, and the dispatcher trying to calm her down and find out if the baby was hurt.
She said she passed out when she saw her husband checking himself to see if he had been hit. When she came to, she said people at the gym were getting her children inside the gym and comforting them.
While she thought she might have been hit, Bazan said she was more worried about her children. She said she also worries that she may have inadvertently contributed to De La Cruz’s death.
“If I had not moved my vehicle in that direction, the other person would not have died,” she said.
Friday was the halfway mark in the two-week trial before Judge Sonia Rodriguez True.
