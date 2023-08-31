A Union Gap man is accused of nearly stabbing a man to death Sunday.
“Medical personnel said but for some tissue in the way, this could have been a complete murder,” Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brown said at a Thursday court hearing, arguing for $1 million bail for the 22-year-old man.
The suspect appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday, after being stabbed himself when his victim wrestled the knife away from him, according to a Union Gap police probable cause affidavit.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify defendants prior to criminal charges being filed.
Police went to the 300 block of Rose Street around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, finding a man with cuts to his neck, face and hands, the affidavit said, and his condition was getting worse due to the large amount of blood he lost.
After being taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the man told police that he was driving home from work and visiting friends, and decided he needed to talk to someone and approached the suspect, who was getting off a bicycle, the affidavit said.
The pair talked and smoked marijuana, the affidavit said, and sitting in the car, the man offered to perform a sex act on the suspect, who told him he had just got out of prison and was not into that, the affidavit said.
After phoning someone about what sounded like arranging to buy drugs, the suspect got out of the man’s car and, after a while, told the man to get into the back seat, the affidavit said. When the man got in the back of the car, the suspect attacked him with a knife and said he was going to kill him, the affidavit said.
The man said he wrestled the knife from the suspect and stabbed him twice with it, the affidavit said, and the suspect ran off. Police said the knife wounds on the man’s hand were consistent with defending himself in a knife attack.
Hospital staff told police the man had nerve damage in two fingers on his left hand, as well as his facial and chin muscles and would need emergency surgery to repair the damage, the affidavit said, and could have been fatal.
The suspect was found bleeding a couple blocks away in a yard, and he was also taken to the Yakima hospital where he was treated for two stab wounds, one of which collapsed a lung, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Brown argued that the suspect posed a “distinct danger to the community” based on the allegations in the affidavit as well as his prior criminal history. Brown said the suspect had three second-degree assault convictions as a juvenile, a pending second-degree assault and first-degree robbery charges for which he was out on bail in Pierce County.
Brown said second-degree assault and first-degree robbery qualify as “strikes” under the state’s “three strikes” law, but the juvenile convictions are not used in calculating when a defendant qualifies for life-without-parole.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry argued for a $50,000 bail, noting that much of his history was as a juvenile and he is still presumed innocent on the Pierce County charges. She said the suspect is working on earning his GED, has family members in the area and will be able to live with one of them if he were released.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said while the suspect is likely to appear for future court hearings, she said based on the affidavit, she was concerned for public safety if he should be released.
“It’s a complicated set of facts, but it does appear there was a moment to reflect and think about things before the allegations that were described,” Tutsch said, setting bail at $1 million over Derry’s objection.