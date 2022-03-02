Material witness excluded from testifying in White Swan mass murder case; suspect tells how shooting unfolded

SPOKANE — A material witness was excluded from James Dean Cloud’s murder trial Tuesday after admitting she was willing to lie on the stand in exchange for favors from the FBI.
And one of the suspects provided vivid testimony about the day five people were slaughtered in a June 8, 2019, shooting rampage on the Yakama Reservation.
James Cloud and his brother Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of shooting and killing Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36, at a trailer in a remote area west of White Swan.
The Clouds are being tried separately.
Tuesday’s court proceedings took a sharp turn into the text messages between FBI agent Troy Ribail and material witness Esmeralda Zaragoza, who also was a victim.
She was shot in the shoulder while fleeing from the shooting.
The text messages included requests such as making Zaragoza’s boyfriend’s weapons and drug charges in Kittitas County go away and financial help with them relocating in exchange for her testifying against James Cloud.
Defense attorney John McEntire said he learned of the text messages from Zaragoza’s attorney, Roger Paven.
Ribail said he alerted Prosecutor Richard Burson of the text message about 6:30 Monday night, an hour after he received them.
McEntire said defense counsel wouldn’t have known about the text messages if it weren’t for Paven.
“This is concerning on many levels,” McEntire said. “This information was on the government’s radar last night.”
Text messages
The jury wasn’t present when the court questioned Zaragoza about the text messages.
Zaragoza said the FBI told her to make a list of things she needed in order to testify. She said she feared for her and her baby’s life and wanted to leave the area with her boyfriend.
Zaragoza’s boyfriend sent Ribail the text message Monday night with demands in exchange for her testimony. She was scheduled to take the stand Tuesday.
“I need my Kittitas County stuff to go away, and you guys need Esmeralda to testify,” one of the text messages said.
Zaragoza said she identified Cloud as the shooter in an earlier video interview but wasn’t sure her statements were accurate.
“But I don’t know if I said what made sense to me (at the time),” she said.
Esmeralda said she would have testified about what she said in the video if the FBI followed through on its promises.
“You were willing to change your testimony based on what you got?” Judge Salvador Mendez Jr. asked.
She said yes.
Morris Jackson
Morris Jackson is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He and his niece Natasha Jackson were with the Clouds the day of the murders.
Morris Jackson told jurors how events unfolded that day. He said he went to the trailer with the Clouds to buy some meth.
He went inside while the Clouds waited outside with Natasha in an SUV parked outside the gate.
Morris Jackson said he went inside, bought a small amount of meth, and shared some of his whiskey with Starnes.
Then the Clouds came inside. James Cloud had a rifle over his shoulder, Morris Jackson said.
They were both quiet and appeared calm, Morris Jackson said.
Morris Jackson said he want outside and sat in the SUV with his niece, who was listening to music, and they smoked his meth.
One year later: White Swan quintuple-homicide suspects awaiting trial, law enforcement targeting crime in Lower Valley
He said he went back in to see what was taking so long, and saw the Cloud brothers talking to Cagle in the game room, a building separate from the trailer.
James Cloud told him to give them a minute, Morris Jackson said.
Morris Jackson returned to the SUV, then heard a shot.
About 10 minutes later, Donovan Cloud came out and drove the SUV through the locked gate, Morris Jackson said.
Donovan Cloud said Cagle was gone, and Natasha kept asking what he meant by that, Morris Jackson said.
Morris said the brothers told him and Natasha to start removing stuff from the trailer, so they did.
He said he didn’t know what the Clouds were doing at that time.
“He had a gun and I was scared,” Morris Jackson said of James Cloud.
Morris Jackson said James Cloud then told him to get gas. Cagle had several gas-powered generators and vehicles on the property.
Morris Jackson said that’s when he came across Starnes’ body near the game room.
“I knew this was really bad at this point,” he said.
Morris Jackson told him Cagle was dead and to empty his pockets.
Morris Jackson said he complied.
“I did it because I was scared and I didn’t want to challenge him,” Morris Jackson said.
Natasha Jackson was freaking out in the SUV, Morris Jackson said.
“I explained to Natasha that there was no way we were going to let us go,” he said.
Then a pickup pulled up, and Morris Jackson said he told them Cagle was sleeping and didn’t want to see anyone.
“I just didn’t want them to come in and get mixed up with this,” Morris Jackson said.
Later the pickup returned, and a man hopped out and went into the trailer. He returned and began arguing with James Cloud, saying he knew Cagle was there, Morris Jackson said.
“James said he killed (Cagle) and he shot the guy,” Morris Jackson said.
Morris Jackson is scheduled to return to the stand today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.