A man who pointed a gun at a Yakima police officer during a Terrace Heights standoff was sentenced to slightly more than five years in prison.
Angel J. Ramírez, 21, entered pleaded guilty Aug. 10 in Yakima County Superior Court to a charge of second-degree assault for the Sept. 22 standoff with Yakima police officers, along with residential burglary in an unrelated case.
In return for his pleas, prosecutors dropped a third-degree theft charge and recommended the sentences for the crimes run together, according to court documents.
Ramírez’s sentence includes a three-year firearms enhancement that is not subject to “good time” reductions in prison.
Yakima police Detective Isaac Hernández was in Terrace Heights looking for a stolen vehicle around 5:25 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021, when he spotted Ramírez in the 100 block of University Parkway, according to court documents. Ramírez had warrants out for his arrest on residential burglary and third-degree theft charges, according to court documents.
When Hernández and Officer Charles Hamlin, who came to back up the detective, tried to stop Ramírez, he ran and tried to get in a vehicle in a parking lot, according to court documents. He then ran into a yard in the 1100 block of Keys Road, where he got in a vehicle and appeared to be looking for a key, according to court documents.
Hamlin initially drew his Taser as he approached, but said Ramírez pointed a pistol at him, court documents said, and Hamlin switched to his handgun and took cover, ordering Ramírez to surrender or be shot, court documents said.
Hamlin, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served on several deployments, said he never feared for his life as he did when Ramírez pointed the gun at him, court documents said. Hamlin said he held his fire because a woman had come out of a house and was in a direct line behind Ramírez, the documents said.
Hernández trained his own gun on Ramírez and activated the emergency button on his police radio, overriding all other radio traffic to get help, court documents said.
Ramírez eventually surrendered without further incident, court documents said. Police also found a 9mm pistol that had 10 rounds in the magazine, and none chambered.
