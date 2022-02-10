A West Valley man accused of attacking Yakima County sheriff’s deputies following a crash has been sentenced to more than six months in jail.
Ricky Allan Hoptowit, 39, was sentenced Tuesday, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault for attacking Deputies Justin Paganelli and Erick Wolfe during the March 22, 2020, incident. In his statement pleading guilty, Hoptowit said he was having a mental health episode when he drove his vehicle through a barrier, which led to him attacking the deputies.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of resisting arrest, first-degree driving with a revoked license and disarming a police officer, according to court documents.
The agreement also calls for applying Hoptowit’s time served awaiting trial to his 199-day sentence, according to charging documents. The standard sentencing range based on the crime and Hoptowit’s criminal history, which includes a prior conviction for third-degree rape, was four to 12 months.
Deputies went to the end of Barrett Road around 2:25 p.m. March 22, 2020 for a report of a pickup truck crashing through a barricade, court documents said. Hoptowit tried to punch Paganelli when the deputy tried to arrest him for driving with a revoked license, a probable cause affidavit said.
Other deputies held Hoptowit at gunpoint in the truck as he refused commands, the affidavit said. At one point, Hoptowit got out of the truck, but he reached back inside the vehicle, prompting Deputy Nick Ward to release his patrol dog, K-9 Zuza, to stop him, the affidavit said.
However, Zuza instead went for Paganelli, and Hoptowit threw a bottle at the dog as she ran past, the affidavit said. Zuza was not injured, according to sheriff’s officials.
Ward tackled Hoptowit, but Hoptowit grabbed Ward’s rifle and tried to wrest it from him, the affidavit said.
During that fight, Hoptowit bit Wolfe’s finger and he failed to stop fighting even after being shocked three times with a stun gun, the affidavit said. He was finally placed under arrest after Zuza bit his arm, the affidavit said.
