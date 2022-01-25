Yakima police are continuing their investigation into the Jan. 6 shooting of a 31-year-old Toppenish man who died at a Seattle hospital Monday.
Jordan A. Besel had been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was shot in the chest at the Walmart in East Yakima. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to a Yakima police news release.
“It is now a homicide investigation,” YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. “We’re continuing to investigate it as a homicide and will let (Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic) see what he will do.”
Brusic earlier said he needed additional information before he could make a charging decision. He said it appeared that self-defense could be an issue in the case.
Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting, where officers found Besel shot in the parking lot. Seely earlier said a gun was found underneath Besel, and drugs were nearby.
Witnesses told police that a black Chevrolet pickup truck left the parking lot after the shooting, and police located the truck and three people in it at the Target store. The three people in the truck told police that Besel had tried to rob them at gunpoint, the release said.
One of them, a 37-year-old man, was identified as the shooter, the release said. Police said earlier the suspected shooter called 911 and spoke with officers.
Besel's death is the third homicide in the city this year, and among four in Yakima County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
