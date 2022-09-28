Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a 23-year-old man in an east Yakima neighborhood.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Yakima police spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza.
Police provided aid for the non-life-threatening wound until medics arrived and took the man to a local hospital, she said.
The incident is under investigation.
