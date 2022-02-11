An 18-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in White Swan on Friday, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Second Street in White Swan. The victim said he was shot by a juvenile in a red BMW as he walked down the road, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The bullet passed through the man’s lips, Schilperoort said, and he was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told deputies he knew who his assailant is, and the case has been turned over to Yakama Nation Tribal Police, as both the suspect and the victim are Yakama citizens, Schilperoort said.
Tribal police declined to comment on the matter.
