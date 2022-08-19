Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers.
De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
He is also charged with first-degree domestic violence robbery, second-degree assault of a child, theft of a firearm, unlawful firearms possession and violation of a protection order for an incident the day before his encounter with Yakima police.
Officers were pursuing De Alba on the domestic violence allegations in the 800 block of North 20th Avenue around 5:35 p.m. April 16, according to court documents. In the domestic violence incident, De Alba was accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, taking money, a cellphone and a 9mm pistol April 15, court documents said.
When officers tried to stop De Alba, he ran, holding his right waistband as if he had a gun, court documents said.
During the chase, De Alba pointed a gun at the officers, who took cover behind their vehicles, where they grabbed additional body armor and rifles, according to court documents. De Alba, court documents said, then ran to the 1800 block of Jerome Avenue, where he first pointed a gun at his own head and then at officers, who fired on him.
The officers who fired on De Alba were Sgt. Erik Jones and Officer Les Henderson, according to Yakima police.
Police found a 9mm pistol that was reported stolen the day before at De Alba’s feet. He was taken first to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then to Harborview Medical Center.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $500,000 for each case, ordering them to run consecutively, making his total bail $1 million. Bartheld said De Alba’s unwillingness to show up when required, as demonstrated by his failure to appear when summoned Aug. 8, indicated he was a flight risk.
Also, Bartheld said De Alba posed a threat to public safety based on the allegations that he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and had threatened to fire on police officers the next day.
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit conducted its own investigation of the shooting to determine it were legally justified, and have turned its report over to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic for final determination.
Brusic said he was still reviewing the report.
A YPD administrative review of the incident determined Jones and Henderson followed department policy in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.